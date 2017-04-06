Report: Summerville murder victim found stuffed in wooden crate

Grisly details have surfaced after Summerville police arrested a woman and charged her with murder Tuesday night.

According to a SPD spokesperson, 50-year-old Carmie Nelson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to The Pines at Gahagan subdivision where a man said his wife was "killing someone." They found out the victim "sustained multiple puncture wounds and blunt force trauma."

The coroner has identified the victim as 51-year-old Jordan Brooke Lum. She was was found deceased in her garage on Angora Way. She was wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a wooden crate. Police said they found her by following a "smell what was easily recognizable as the odor of a decomposing body."

An affidavit and incident report revealed Carmie Nelson told her husband she hit Lum in the head with a hammer before stabbing her several times in the torso and slicing her throat. She also said she put Lum in the crate.

Nelson's husband, Daniel, was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder because police said he helped her move evidence and clean the home.

Bond was denied for Carmie Nelson Wednesday.

