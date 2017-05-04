Report: Woman's vocal cords cut by boyfriend after argument

A man wanted by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in the stabbing and attempted murder of his girlfriend was tracked down by the US Marshals in Laurens Thursday.

Officials say 37-year-old JD Gray II of Redbank Road in Goose Creek is now in the Hill Finklea Detention Center to face the charges for the incident on Tuesday, May 2.

According to an incident report, Gray and his girlfriend got into an argument. She told deputies he began to choke her and as he reached for a knife, she was able to break free. The woman told officers after talking it out with Gray, she was let out of the truck, but he later came up to her from behind and stabbed her in the neck and chest.

Officials say she was able to make it into the Exxon Station on Highway 52 to call for help.

The woman is currently in a local hospital, and at the time of the report by deputies, was struggling to talk. Doctors told deputies the knife nicked her carotid artery and vocal cords.

Her current status is unknown.

