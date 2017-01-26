Moncks Corner firefighter charged in Walgreens, church arson cases

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have confirmed a man taken into custody Thursday is charged with arson second degree in two recent Berkeley County fires.

There was a fire at the Walgreens on Highway 52 Wednesday afternoon, and those who initially responded believed it may have been intentionally set in a small room. Friday, a fire ripped through the Macedonia Church of God of Prophecy that officials also believed was suspicious due to the fire's point of origin.



Moncks Corner probationary firefighter, Randy "RJ" Wayne Cannon Jr. is charged with two counts of second degree arson. His arrest has come as somewhat of a shock in the community. Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda said he spoke at the young man's Eagle Scout ceremony. SLED also confirms "RJ" is the son of a Moncks Corner fireman.

At a bond hearing Thursday evening, bond was set at $10,000 for the Walgreens fire.

Cannon didn’t say much at his bond hearing Thursday night. But several people spoke on his behalf, including his family pastor.

“He is always willing and volunteers to help in church and about the church and I would just like that to go on the record that he is a good boy,” the pastor told the Judge.

It’s a sentiment shared by a Bonneau volunteer firefighter who said they worked together while Cannon was training.

“I’ve never known him to do anything illegal in any way,” the firefighter said. “He’s worked hard for what he’s got, so I don’t seem him doing something honestly this stupid that would counteract everything he’s worked so hard for.”

They aren’t the only ones baffled by the arsons.

Fuda said he was a mentor to the young fireman and recalls his fascination with firetrucks early on.

“I’ve always known him to be flawless character,” Fuda said. “For a young person of his age, he had more of an advanced maturity. I was asked and honored to speak at his Eagle Scout induction.”

People who know the younger Cannon say the incident shouldn't tarnish the image of those who serve.

“It’s just like law enforcement, if you lined up 20 other firefighters and one of them did something bad I can promise you the other 19 are just as upset about it as any other civilian. Our firefighters work very hard. Especially our volunteer firefighters. They don’t need to be judged by this one incident at all," Chief Fuda said.

Employees of the Walgreens were also surprised by Cannon's arrest. Several said he was an employee at the store.

If convicted, Cannon could face up to 25 years in prison.

Cannon is expected in bond court Friday morning for the church fire charge.





