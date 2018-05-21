Publix wouldn't write Summa Cum Laude on graduation cake due to profanity, SC family says

The signs of a graduation party are still left around the house of the Koscinski family.

Jacob graduated Saturday with the highest honors from a Christian-based home-schooling program. So, his mom ordered a cake.

"He did not know we were getting a cake because he's not a big cake eater. So we were all standing there waiting to see it and when we opened it, it was a huge shock to all of us," said Cara Koscinski.

She explained how she ordered the 3/4 inch sheet cake online through Publix.

But when she requested the bakery include Jacob's honor, she was alerted that profane or special characters weren't allowed. Cara clarified her request with special instructions.

"The website had censored me and this is a website that you can refer to for the Latin term for Summa Cum Laude which means highest honors," she said.

Cara said when her husband picked up the cake from Publix on Savannah Highway and Main Road, he didn't know the bakery omitted the middle Latin word. It was replaced with hyphens.

"The cake experience was kind of frustrating and humiliating because I had to explain to my friends and family like what that meant. And they were giggling uncontrollably. At least my friends were," said Jacob Koscinski.

The Koscinskis said a manager from Publix apologized and offered a refund. For now, they're nibbling on the leftover dessert, and looking forward to Jacob's freshman year at Wingate University.

"It's fine for us to be compensated for the cake. We're just happy that our son graduated school and has a bright future," said Cara Koscinski.

Jacob's grade point average is an impressive 4.89. He plans to major in pre-med.

ABC News 4 reached out to Publix to find out why the website confuses this honor with a profanity. But corporate officials didn’t respond to our question.