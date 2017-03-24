MENU
67
Watch Live
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Dog abuser sentenced to 5 years, still serving 15 years for federal charge

by ABC News 4

William Leonard Dodson (WCIV)

Caitlyn the dog (4).jpg
Caitlyn the dog (1).jpg
Caitlyn the dog (3).jpg
0715 LCL Caitlyn.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

7 photos
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 

The man who pleaded guilty to taping shut a dog's muzzle was sentenced to the maximum of five years Friday.

The judge said he wished he could give 43-year-old William Dodson more time for the crime, saying he put Caitlyn the Dog through "hell on earth."

Caitlyn was found with her muzzle duct taped shut back in may of 2015. Thanks to CAS and their Toby's Fund, Caitlyn has bounced back and found her happy ending.

Her story went global since she was discovered bleeding with her tongue sticking out and she was named People Magazine's Best Survival Story of 2015.

Read more about Caitlyn here.

Dodson later pleaded guilty to ill treatment of animals.

Thursday, he was also sentenced to 15 years to be followed by two years probation for unrelated federal weapons charges.



News In Pictures

Trending

1
 

FBI on scene in Georgetown County; attorney confirms connection to Brittanee Drexel

FBI on scene in Georgetown County; attorney confirms connection to Brittanee Drexel
2
 

Man faces 7 counts of sexually abusing 6-year-old over 2 years

Man faces 7 counts of sexually abusing 6-year-old over 2 years
3
 

8-month-old baby attacked, killed by family dog in Maryland

8-month-old baby attacked, killed by family dog in Maryland
4
 

Cougars preview at 6

Cougars preview at 6
5
 

Dog abuser sentenced to 5 years, still serving 15 years for federal charge

Dog abuser sentenced to 5 years, still serving 15 years for federal charge

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WCIV

© 2016 Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO
ShareTweet

Trending

1

FBI on scene in Georgetown County; attorney confirms connection to Brittanee Drexel

FBI on scene in Georgetown County; attorney confirms connection to Brittanee Drexel
2

Man faces 7 counts of sexually abusing 6-year-old over 2 years

Man faces 7 counts of sexually abusing 6-year-old over 2 years
3

8-month-old baby attacked, killed by family dog in Maryland

8-month-old baby attacked, killed by family dog in Maryland
4

Cougars preview at 6

Cougars preview at 6
5

Dog abuser sentenced to 5 years, still serving 15 years for federal charge

Dog abuser sentenced to 5 years, still serving 15 years for federal charge
6

Driver who crashed into North Charleston Applebee's suffered seizure

Driver who crashed into North Charleston Applebee's suffered seizure
7

CPD: Man chased down, shot at ex-girlfriend

CPD: Man chased down, shot at ex-girlfriend
8

Arrest made in gas station shooting

Arrest made in gas station shooting
9

Rising sea levels changing Charleston's approach to the future

Rising sea levels changing Charleston's approach to the future
10

Sheriff to iPhone users: Avoid the potentially deadly or criminal Siri prank

Sheriff to iPhone users: Avoid the potentially deadly or criminal Siri prank