Dog abuser sentenced to 5 years, still serving 15 years for federal charge

The man who pleaded guilty to taping shut a dog's muzzle was sentenced to the maximum of five years Friday.

The judge said he wished he could give 43-year-old William Dodson more time for the crime, saying he put Caitlyn the Dog through "hell on earth."



Caitlyn was found with her muzzle duct taped shut back in may of 2015. Thanks to CAS and their Toby's Fund, Caitlyn has bounced back and found her happy ending.

Her story went global since she was discovered bleeding with her tongue sticking out and she was named People Magazine's Best Survival Story of 2015.



Dodson later pleaded guilty to ill treatment of animals.

Thursday, he was also sentenced to 15 years to be followed by two years probation for unrelated federal weapons charges.







