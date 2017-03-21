MENU
Driver who crashed into North Charleston Applebee's suffered seizure

by ABC NEWS 4

This photo from the scene was provided by Ashley River Fire.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 

Police have revealed what led to a North Charleston man crashing into the Applebee's on Ashley Phosphate Road Saturday afternoon, March 18.

According to an official incident report released Tuesday, the driver suffered a seizure.

North Charleston Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The truck crashed into the restaurant after first striking several vehicles on Ashley Phosphate, and rolling through the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station.

The driver, 51-year-old John Nelson of North Charleston, was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Police say several people were hurt when Nelson's vehicle struck theirs on Ashley Phosphate before crashing into the restaurant. Those people were transported to hospitals, as well.

No one inside the Applebee's was injured, but police say three people sitting at a table where the truck entered the building were taken to local hospitals for observation.

It's unknown when the restaurant will reopen but the city's building official and engineers are working with management at Applebee's on structural issues.

The investigation is ongoing.

