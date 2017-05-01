Mel Gibson spotted at Patriots Point

Gibson with (left) Sonny Walker and (right) Chris Kirhagi. Both men served aboard the USS Laffey while in the Navy. (Patriots Point)

Actor/Director Mel Gibson visited Patriots Point Saturday and took a moment to take photos with two USS Laffey veterans.



According to a spokesperson for Patriots Point, Gibson visited with his girlfriend Rosalind Ross, who is writing a screenplay about the USS Laffy's service in World War II.

A brief history provided by Patriot's Point:



The ship was posted at Radar Picket Station One off Okinawa on April 16, 1945; perhaps the most dangerous piece of water on earth that day.

22 Japanese aircraft attacked Laffey in one of the most concentrated air attacks against a single ship. For 80 minutes, the ship suffered direct hits from five kamikaze and three bombs. Laffey received additional damage from a sixth kamikaze that grazed the ship, and several bombs that exploded close by. Her brave crew not only saved the ship, but shot down nearly half of the attacking aircraft. In total, 32 men were killed and 71 more were wounded during the attack; but the ship lived to fight another day, thus earning it the nickname “the ship that would not die.”

Following the attack, Laffey limped back to the West Coast of the United States (Seattle) for permanent repairs. Before the shipyard began repairs, they allowed the public to see the sacrifice of war. World War II would end before Laffey returned to service. The ship was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for action on 16 April 1945 off Okinawa.