SCDNR: Portuguese Man O' War on shores of South Carolina

Officials there said dozens of the creatures washed up on one area of the beach Tuesday. (Scott Ohlson)

There's something washing up on area beaches, and reports of their arrival span from Tybee Island to Charleston County. We're talking about the Portuguese Man O' War, and though some sightings haven't been confirmed, marine life experts are advising those swimming, wading or walking near the water on South Carolina beaches use caution.

The Tybee Island Marine Science Center reports recent wind from the south pushed the organisms up the coast. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirm recent sustained onshore winds have temporarily brought the creature to the shores of South Carolina.

Portuguese Man O' War carry a strong sting which can result in the need for medical care. In some cases complications from stings have led to death.

In response to recent confirmed sightings, SCDNR is encouraging beachgoers to be alert to the presence of PMOW. Those visiting Palmetto State beaches should avoid the animal in the water and if it is washed up on the beach.

Officials with Hilton Head Island Beach Patrol said PMOW washed up on the shore of one section of the beach throughout the day Tuesday. Those commenting in related social media threads reported seeing PMOW as far north as Folly Beach on days prior.

"Many of us have been stung by a jellyfish, but this is a more serious sting than our common jellyfish. In some cases, complications can occur requiring medical attention." said SCDNR spokesman Phil Maier.

The Portugese Man O’ War has a bright, iridescent and blue float and tentacles.

Experts say if you get stung by a PMOW, you don't want to pee on it.

"Get out of the water, get the tentacles of the skin," said Shannon Howard, senior biologist at the South Carolina Aquarium. "The best way to do that (get tentacles off) is not to touch it, not to rub their skin, but to take buckets of sea water to rinse the area the best they can."

As soon as you can, you want to wash the area of the sting with hot water, as hot as you can tolerate, Howard said.